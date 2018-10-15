Govt stake in Allahabad Bank rises by 7.6%, shareholding goes up to 79.41%

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

A closed branch of Allahabad Bank during bank employees' two-day nationwide strike for wage revision, in New Delhi on Wednesday, May 30, 2018.

Government's stake in the Allahabad Bank has increased by 7.6 per cent post allotment of equity shares on preferential basis, the state-owned lender said Monday.

The preferential allotment of shares is against infusion of Rs 17.90 billion by the government in the bank.

Post allotment of the equity shares, the shareholding of the government has gone up to 79.41 per cent in the bank.

Allahabad Bank is one of the nationalised banks of India and majority stake is held by the Government of India (President of India).

Shares of the bank closed at Rs 37.60 apiece on BSE, up 3.72 per cent.
First Published: Mon, October 15 2018. 21:20 IST

