IndusInd Bank Q2 profit rises 4.6% to Rs 9.2 bn on higher interest income

Ltd posted a 4.6 per cent rise in second-quarter profit on Monday, helped by higher interest income.

Net profit was Rs 9.20 billion ($124.36 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with Rs 8.80 billion a year earlier, the private sector lender said in a statement.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 1.09 per cent at end-September, compared with 1.15 per cent in the previous quarter and 1.08 per cent a year earlier.

Interest earned rose 29.2 per cent to Rs 54.38 billion.