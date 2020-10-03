Govt to waive compound interest during moratorium for some loans: Report

-
The government has told the Supreme Court it has decided to waive "interest on interest" on loans of up to Rs 2 crore during the six-month moratorium period, the Times of India reported on Saturday.
The government's decision will benefit those clearing their dues on a variety of loans between March and August. "This category of borrowers, in whose case the compound interest will be waived, would be MSME loans and personal loans up to Rs 2 crore of the following category—MSME loans, education loans, housing loans, consumer durable loans, credit card dues, auto loans, personal loans to professionals and consumptions loans,” said the finance ministry in an affidavit before the Supreme Court on Friday, according to Times of India.
The Reserve Bank of India had allowed borrowers to seek a six-month moratorium on all loans due to the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis, but banks and finance companies charged interest on the entire amount: the interest as well as the interest liability.
Agra resident Gajendra Sharma, in a plea before the Supreme Court, has demanded the waiver of interest charged by banks on the instalments deferred for repayment by the Reserve Bank of India through moratorium. Industry associations have joined the cause with the original petition, demanding the waiver of interest, or waiver of interest on interest, on the suspended monthly instalments.
A government-appointed committee has given its recommendations on the impact of waiving interest and interest on interest on the national economy and financial stability. The Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) told the committee that instead of a waiver, it may ask the government to provide relief to borrowers.
