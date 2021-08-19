Growth in currency in circulation halves to 10% post-second wave

The currency in circulation has fallen substantially with the economy opening up after the second wave of the pandemic moderated, while digital modes of payments have gained popularity. It is too early to say if people have overcome their fears leading to cash hoarding, but the trend, if it sustains, is encouraging.

The latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed that the year-on year growth in currency in circulation has fallen to 10 per cent as of August 13, as against 22.4 per cent growth rate a year ago this time. This is a steep fall considering the economy ...