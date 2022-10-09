JUST IN
Business Standard

Having more than one SRO is good for business: Sa-dhan CEO Jiji Mammen

'Multiple SROs mean a greater number of watchful eyes'

Topics
MFIs | Microfinance | microfinance institutions

Raghu Mohan 

Jiji Mammen
Sa-dhan CEO Jiji Mammen

Sa-dhan is the oldest body for micro-finance institutions, and the second self-regulatory body for the industry. Its latest quarterly report shows that at end-June, the microcredit book of 232 lenders (members) was Rs 2.76 trillion — a growth of 5 per cent over the previous quarter — but an annual increase of 24 per cent. JIJI MAMMEN, Sa-dhan’s executive director and chief executive officer, spoke with Raghu Mohan. Edited excerpts:

First Published: Sun, October 09 2022. 17:25 IST

