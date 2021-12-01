HDFC, Bajaj Finance hike rates on long term deposits ahead of RBI meet

-
ALSO READ
Monetary policy highlights: Growth not at pre-pandemic level yet, says RBI
RBI MPC highlights: 2nd wave has moderated; expect demand to pick up
RBI Monetary Policy October 2021 report: 10 Key Takeaways
The first soft signal of return to normalcy from Monetary Policy Committee?
Monetary policy review: RBI holds rates steady, ups inflation forecast
-
In a move that could bring some respite to savers, two of the largest non-banking lenders, HDFC Ltd and Bajaj Finance, have hiked their long-term deposit rates ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy meeting, in a sign that the rate cycle may be turning.
India’s largest mortgage lender, HDFC Ltd, hiked its long-term rates by upto 15 basis points (bps). It is now offering an annual return of 6.25 per cent on a 33-month deposit of upto Rs 2 crore. Similarly, a deposit of Rs 2 crore will fetch an annual return of 6.7 per cent for a period of 66 months, and 6.8 per cent for a period of 99 months. These rates are effective immediately i.e., December 1. Senior citizens (60 years+) will be eligible for an additional 0.25 per cent per anum on deposits upto Rs 2 crore, other than recurring deposits.
On the other hand, India’s largest consumer financier, Bajaj Finance, has hiked interest rates by upto 30 basis points on long term deposits for a period of 24 – 35 months and 36 – 60 months. There is no change in the annual returns for the period 12 – 23 months. According to the revised returns, the consumer financier is offering 6.4 per cent on a deposit of upto Rs 5 crore for a period of 24 – 35 months and 6.8 per cent for a period of 36 – 60 months.
With the benchmark rates at their lowest level because of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, savers have had to bear the brunt of low returns on their deposit so much so that many have moved away from fixed deposit to investing in systematic investment plans of mutual funds and guaranteed return products of insurance companies.
RBI’s repo rate currently stands at 4 per cent. With the ultra-loose monetary policy coming to an end, the rate cycle may turn sooner rather than later and this would mean the borrowing cost for many would rise.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU