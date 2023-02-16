JUST IN
HDFC Bank goes live on 'Rupay Credit on UPI' feature for customers
Foreign trade in rupee no great shakes despite surge in vostro accounts
Several banks open special vostro accounts for overseas trade in rupee
Indian lender HDFC's biggest-ever bond issue to see strong demand: Bankers
SBI raises MCLR by 10 bps; increases deposit rates in some buckets
SBI loans to get costlier as bank hikes key lending rate; Details here
Kotak Bank arm raises $590 mn fund for data centre investments in India
Bankers see rise in LRS remittances before new TCS rate kicks in
HDFC launches bond sale worth Rs 25,000 cr to meet biz requirements
PSBs write off Rs 29,000 cr in Q3FY23 as part of a clean-up exercise
You are here: Home » Finance Â» News Â» Banks
Investment in pvt wireless network seen at $ 250 mn by 2027: Nokia report
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

HDFC Bank goes live on 'Rupay Credit on UPI' feature for customers

Credit cards can be linked to a UPI identity for secure payment transactions

Topics
HDFC Bank | UPI | RuPay

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank (Photo: Bloomberg)

HDFC Bank is live on ‘RuPay credit card on UPI’ feature, becoming the first private sector bank to take up a service that allows customers to use RuPay credit cards on UPI with BHIM and other UPI-enabled apps.

HDFC Bank RuPay credit cards can be linked to a UPI identity for secure payment transactions, the bank said on Thursday. Merchants will benefit from increased consumption.

Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, and Indian Bank, which are all state owned, use the UPI feature. HDFC Bank, India’s largest credit card issuer, is the fourth to come on board.

“We believe linking RuPay Credit Card on UPI will be a game-changer for the ecosystem and will give impetus to the adoption of UPI across businesses with multiple use cases. It will provide a seamless, digitally enabled credit card lifecycle experience to the customers and will enable consumers to make QR-based, e-commerce payments using the credit card on UPI which will fuel further economic growth,” said Praveena Rai, chief operating officer, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which developed UPI.

Business Standard reported earlier that other major credit card issuers, including SBI Card, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank, are likely to go live on this feature very soon. Once the major card issuers go live on the ecosystem, the daily transaction will get a boost, which till a couple of months ago stood at 50 lakh a day.

In June last year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allowed linking of credit cards to UPI, which was used as a “pay now” facility till ten. The linking is aimed at providing additional convenience to users and enhancing the scope of digital payments. The idea behind this move is to expand the size of the merchant base that accepts credit card payments.

Roughly 2-4 million merchants accept credit cards and more than 50 million accept UPI payments. The new feature looks to include these 50 million UPI merchants in the formal credit economy.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on HDFC Bank

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 18:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.