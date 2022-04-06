JUST IN

Bandhan Bank loan book rises 16% in Q4; crosses Rs 1 trillion-mark
Bank credit growth likely to be at 8.9-10.2% this fiscal: Report
'HDFC Bank's $40-bn deal may face regulatory hurdles due to insurance ops'
Karur Vysya Bank's total business crosses Rs 1.25 trn
Bad loans to decline to 5.6-5.7% level by March 2023, says ICRA
YES Bank's loan book expands by 8.8% to Rs 1.81 trillion in FY22
Effects of HDFC-HDFC Bank merger go beyond banking: Rajnish Kumar
HDFC-HDFC Bank mega merger: 45 years on, the homemakers check in
HDFC Bank, HDFC to merge in $40 billion deal to create lending behemoth
Reserve Bank of India imposes penalties on three cooperative banks
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

Bandhan Bank loan book rises 16% in Q4; crosses Rs 1 trillion-mark

Business Standard

HDFC Bank-HDFC merger: Regulatory changes for NBFCs proved decisive

On Monday, HDFC and HDFC Bank announced their boards had approved an all-stock amalgamation of the former into the latter, subject to regulatory approvals

Topics
HDFC Bank | HDFC | NBFCs

Subrata Panda  |  Mumbai 

Regulatory changes by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) aimed at narrowing the arbitrage enjoyed by non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) proved to be the decisive factor in the amalgamation of mortgage financier HDFC into HDFC Bank, India’s largest private sector lender. On Monday, HDFC and HDFC Bank announced their boards had approved an all-stock amalgamation of the former into the latter, subject to regulatory approvals.

At present, HDFC is the parent company of the bank. Over the years, the RBI has been harmonising regulations between NBFCs and banks in the wake of the ...

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on HDFC Bank

First Published: Wed, April 06 2022. 06:05 IST

`
.