HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI are domestic systemically important lenders: RBI

-
ALSO READ
SBI reports highest-ever quarterly net profit of Rs 6,504 crore in Q1
SBI logs its highest-ever quarterly profit at Rs 6,504 cr in Q1, up 55% YoY
Kingfisher stake sale, fewer provisions to drive SBI's Q1 profit: Analysts
SBI rebounds 5% from low post Q1 results; market-cap crosses Rs 4-trillion
SBI Q2 Results: Net profit jumps 67% to Rs 7,627 cr, asset quality improves
-
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday said State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank continue to be identified as domestic systemically important banks (D-SIBs) or institutions which are too big to fail. While private sector lenders ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank fall under bucket 1, SBI falls under bucket 3.
This current classification of banks as domestic systemically important banks is based on the data collected from banks as on March 31, 2021.
Under bucket 1, banks require 0.2 per cent of additional common equity Tier 1 capital as a percentage of risk weighted assets (RWAs), and under bucket 3, banks require 0.6 per cent of additional common equity Tier 1 capital as a percentage of RWAs.
Essentially, systemically important banks are the ones which are perceived as too big to fail. Such a perception creates an expectation of of government support for these banks at the time of distress.
Last year also, these three banks were identified as domestic systemically important banks and were placed in the same buckets as this year. Earlier, in 2015 and 2016, RBI had classified SBI and ICICI Bank as D-SIBs. Further, based on data collected from banks as on March 31, 2017, HDFC Bank was also classified as a D-SIB, along with SBI and ICICI Bank.
The RBI guidelines say based on the bucket in which a D-SIB is placed, an additional common equity requirement has to be applied to it. In case a foreign bank having branch presence in India is a Global Systemically Important Bank (G-SIB), it has to maintain additional common equity Tier 1 capital surcharge in India as applicable to it as a G-SIB, proportionate to its RWAs in India.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU