HDFC Bank likely to raise Rs 15,000 cr via tier-2 bonds, largest this FY
ESAF Small Finance Bank plans to set up Asset Hubs across India: Official
CBDC more anonymous than traditional e-transactions: IDFC First Bank CEO
Union Bank raises Rs 2,200 cr in tier II capital for business growth
SBI Govandi suburban branch in Mumbai changes weekly off to Friday
Kotak Mahindra Bank arm to raise up to $1 billion for data centres
RBI imposes Rs 1.25 crore penalty on Zoroastrian Co-operative Bank
Rally in PSU banks set to continue; biz prospects may improve further in H2
PNB plans to raise up to Rs 4,000 crore through issuance of tier-2 bonds
Savings deposit growth in Q2 slumps to 9.4% YoY while FDs gain traction
'Our gross NPAs may fall below 8% this FY if there's NARCL resolution'
Business Standard

HDFC Bank likely to raise Rs 15,000 cr via tier-2 bonds, largest this FY

Lenders return to debt market as yields soften and credit demand booms

Topics
HDFC Bank | Debt market | Banking sector

Bhaskar Dutta  |  Mumbai 

HDFC Bank
Photo: Bloomberg

HDFC Bank is likely to raise up to Rs 15,000 crore through the issue of Basel-III compliant tier-2 bonds on Thursday, making it the largest such debt issuance this financial year, sources told 'Business Standard'.

First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 14:34 IST

