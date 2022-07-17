JUST IN

Merger with HDFC to help tap home finance opportunity: HDFC Bank chairman
Bank unions to begin Twitter campaign against privatisation on Sunday
No benefits from consolidation of state-owned banks: Bank unions
We are looking at being distinctive as a bank: Axis Bank MD & CEO
YES Bank, JC Flowers in pact for ARC in bid to seal largest ever NPA deal
State Bank of India increases MCLR by 10 bps, second hike since June
Bank credit grows by 13.3%, deposits by 9.7% in fortnight ended on July 1
Kotak Mahindra Bank completes tech integration with new e-filing portal
Repayment pressure to test banks' loan underwriting quality: Fitch
SBI Contra Fund AUM nearly doubles in last one year to Rs 4,688 cr
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

Reserve Bank remains net buyer of US currency in May; buys $2 billion

Business Standard

HDFC Bank lost out Rs 50,000 cr corporate loans after interest rate hike

Merger-related dispensations separately handled by RBI, says CFO Vaidyanathan

Topics
HDFC Bank | Bank loans | Interest rate hike

Subrata Panda & Bhaskar Datta  |  Mumbai 
At present, the headroom for FPI investment in HDFC Bank is 7.5 per cent

HDFC Bank – the country’s largest private sector lender – lost out around Rs 50,000 wholesale loans to competition after it hiked interest rates in May.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on HDFC Bank

First Published: Sun, July 17 2022. 11:39 IST

`
.