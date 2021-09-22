HDFC launches festive offer; cuts home loan interest rate to 6.7%

-
ALSO READ
Rate cut on small savings: Elections, WEF report linked to fastest recall
HDFC Q1 net flat at Rs 3,001 crore; individual home loans grow 22%
Looking to invest in a luxury property? Pin code is the key, say experts
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Inflation outlook uncertain, says RBI guv
RBI MPC highlights: 2nd wave has moderated; expect demand to pick up
-
The Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) has joined the festive season home loan interest rate war between lenders by cutting rates by 45-60 basis points (bps) for borrowers with credit scores above 800 for loans above Rs 75 lakh.
The rebate will be available till the end of October. Last week, two public sector lenders, State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda (BoB), also slashed rates by 25-45 bps in an effort to grow their home loan business.
HDFC, the largest housing finance company, said customers can avail of new home loans starting at an interest rate of 6.70 per cent per annum, irrespective of the loan amount or employment category. For the salaried, the relief is 45 bps and 60 bps for the self-employed.
Over the past couple of years, property prices have more or less remained unchanged in major pockets across the country, while income levels have risen. Record low interest rates, subsidies under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana, and tax benefits have also helped, said Renu Sud Karnad, managing director, HDFC.
On the implications of the rate revision, Samantak Das, chief economist and head of research & REIS, JLL India, said as this reduction is linked to credit scores and holds true irrespective of amount or employment category, the market will be buoyed with cheaper credit available across all categories of residential buyer.
According to the Reserve Bank of India’s data, banks’ home loan book grew by 8.9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 14.66 trillion till July. HDFC’s assets under management rose to Rs 5.74 trillion in June, as against Rs 5.31 trillion a year ago.
The factors driving demand for homes and loans to purchase them include improved affordability because of increasing disposable incomes and lowest-ever interest rates on home loans.
Analysts said though the current offer is limited till end of October, lenders including HDFC could extend it into the fourth quarter, depending on economic growth and the RBI’s stance on interest rates. Other drivers include tax incentives on interest and principal amount for home loan borrowers and interest rate subsidy for the economically weaker sections and low income groups.
India’s favourable demographics, with 66 per cent of the population below 35 years of age, ensures a large potential for home loans. Analysts also project that rapid urbanisation is set to continue and expect the population of those residing in cities to rise from the current 32 per cent to 50 per cent by 2030.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU