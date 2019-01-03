HDFC to consider raising Rs 45,000 crore via issuance of NCDs on Jan 29

The HDFC's Board will consider raising Rs 45,000 crore through issuance of secured redeemable (NCDs).

Accordingly, the company's Board will consider the issuance of on private placement basis in a meeting on January 29, 2019.

"The board of directors of the corporation shall consider issuance of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures, in various tranches under Shelf Disclosure Document, aggregation Rs 45,000 crore on a private placement basis in accordance with the approval granted by the shareholders of the corporation at the 41st Annual General Meeting held on July 30, 2018," the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE on Wednesday.