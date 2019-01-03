HDFC to consider raising Rs 45,000 crore via issuance of NCDs on Jan 29

-
ALSO READ
HDFC to raise Rs 85 bn by issuing bonds to shore up long-term capital needs
India Infoline Finance to raise Rs 50 bn via non-convertible debentures
Deepak Parekh re-appointed as Non-Executive Director on the board of HDFC
Apollo Hospitals gets shareholders' approval to issue Rs 5-billion NCDs
Oppo calls on India's bond mkt, raises money by non-convertible debentures
-
The HDFC's Board will consider raising Rs 45,000 crore through issuance of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs).
Accordingly, the company's Board will consider the issuance of NCDs on private placement basis in a meeting on January 29, 2019.
"The board of directors of the corporation shall consider issuance of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures, in various tranches under Shelf Disclosure Document, aggregation Rs 45,000 crore on a private placement basis in accordance with the approval granted by the shareholders of the corporation at the 41st Annual General Meeting held on July 30, 2018," the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE on Wednesday.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU