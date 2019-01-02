JUST IN
BoB finalises share swap ratio for merger of Vijaya Bank, Dena Bank

The government in September last year had announced merger of state-owned Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank, with larger peer Bank of Baroda, aiming to create the third largest lender after SBI and ICICI Bank

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda (BoB) Wednesday finalised the share swap ratio for merger of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with itself.

As per the Scheme of Amalgamation, shareholders of Vijaya Bank will get 402 equity shares of BoB for every 1,000 shares held.

In case of Dena Bank, its shareholders will get 110 shares for every 1,000 shares of BoB.

The government in September last year had announced merger of state-owned Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank, with larger peer Bank of Baroda, aiming to create the third largest lender after SBI and ICICI Bank.

Scrip of Bank of Baroda closed at Rs 119.40, down 3.16 per cent on the BSE.

Vijaya Bank shares closed almost flat at Rs 51.05 apiece on BSE while that of Dena Bank at Rs 17.95.
First Published: Wed, January 02 2019. 16:55 IST

