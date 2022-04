Health cover premiums shoot up as Covid-19 pandemic threat looms

This is driven by the large number of health claims paid out in the two years of the pandemic as well as related factors such as an increase in healthcare costs when the virus raged and the regulator’s soft signal to insurers not to raise premiums during grim times. Several products had ...

As the Covid-19 pandemic threatens to rear its head again, health insurance costs are shooting up, with an increase of 10-15 per cent in premiums on several new policies as well as existing ones that come up for renewal. Many non-life insurers have already raised premiums on their health offers.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.