JUST IN

Non-life insurers report 11% growth in premiums at Rs 2.2 trn in FY22
Irdai may go for 100% FDI in 'new' insurance biz to expand scope of sector
PSU insurers lodge Covid insurance claims worth Rs 17,537 cr till Dec 2021
Covid-19 survivors likely to go off health insurance cover wait list
Life insurers eye double-digit growth as Covid-19 pandemic pain eases
Debasish Panda takes charge as Irdai chairman for a three-year period
Govt proposes hike in 3rd-party motor insurance premium from next fiscal
Term insurance ownership has risen to 43% from 36% in two years: IPQ Survey
Health insurance premiums drive non-life industry growth, shows data
New business premium of life insurance firms sees tepid growth
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Insurance

Fund raising via debt placement hits 6-year low at Rs 5.88 trn in FY22

Business Standard

Health cover premiums shoot up as Covid-19 pandemic threat looms

Premium costs jump 10-15%, driven by large number of claim payouts during pandemic as well as factors such as rising healthcare costs

Topics
Health Insurance | insurance premium | Coronavirus

Subrata Panda  |  Mumbai 

As the Covid-19 pandemic threatens to rear its head again, health insurance costs are shooting up, with an increase of 10-15 per cent in premiums on several new policies as well as existing ones that come up for renewal. Many non-life insurers have already raised premiums on their health offers.

This is driven by the large number of health claims paid out in the two years of the pandemic as well as related factors such as an increase in healthcare costs when the virus raged and the regulator’s soft signal to insurers not to raise premiums during grim times. Several products had ...

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Health Insurance

First Published: Sat, April 16 2022. 06:10 IST

`
.