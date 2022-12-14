JUST IN
Business Standard

Health segment shines again as non-life industry grows in double digits

Group health plans drive the 29% growth in health premiums during the first eight months of FY23

Topics
Insurance Sector | non life insurance companies | Health Insurance

Subrata Panda  |  Mumbai 

The insurance regulator is currently looking into the proposal, an official said
Motor premiums, which were subdued for most part of the pandemic, are seeing healthy growth in FY23

Health premiums have picked up again after a slight moderation in growth, taking the non-life insurance industry's growth to 22 per cent in November, and to almost 17 per cent so far this financial year.

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 18:36 IST

