High demand for comprehensive health policies as Covid cases soar again

With Covid-19 infections rising at an alarming rate in the country over the past few weeks, hospitalisations have gone up substantially. This, in turn, has resulted in a spurt in demand for health insurance products recently.

However, a distinct feature seen this time around is, more and more people are opting for comprehensive health insurance products rather than Covid-specific products. Covid plans were in huge demand last year but have since petered out. Experts said the uptick in demand for health insurance products they are seeing now is not to the extent they had seen last year ...