HLFL in talks with potential investors to raise upto $100 mn: Sachin Pillai

Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd (HLFL), the financing arm of Ashok Leyland, is planning for primary capital infusion of $100 million. Sachin Pillai, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, HLFL spoke to T E Narasimhan on why the company's attempt to list is being delayed and how the Covid-19 and recent RBI's decisions are impacting the company and NBFC.

RBI has come up with steps for the restructuring of loans. So, what happens to any customer affected by Covid-19? From the customer side how are they responding? The announcement to extend one-time restructuring is a ...