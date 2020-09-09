JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » NBFCs

Loan recast: Things should be back on track in 2 years, says K V Kamath
Business Standard

HLFL in talks with potential investors to raise upto $100 mn: Sachin Pillai

"A full-fledged turnaround should be in place by the end of the last quarter or spilling over to the next FY," said Sachin Pillai, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, HLFL

Topics
Ashok Leyland | capital infusion | Coronavirus

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd (HLFL), the financing arm of Ashok Leyland, is planning for primary capital infusion of $100 million. Sachin Pillai, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, HLFL spoke to T E Narasimhan on why the company's attempt to list is being delayed and how the Covid-19 and recent RBI's decisions are impacting the company and NBFC.

RBI has come up with steps for the restructuring of loans. So, what happens to any customer affected by Covid-19? From the customer side how are they responding? The announcement to extend one-time restructuring is a ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Wed, September 09 2020. 08:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU