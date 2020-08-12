HNIs, family offices buy corporate bonds at high yields, reap benefits

While the bond market liquidity may have improved substantially, thanks to the efforts made by the government and the of India (RBI), there is no indication that risk appetite has returned, especially when it comes to non-banking financial companies.

The yields of some prominent companies are still at very high levels and high net-worth individuals and family offices, who are lapping up these bonds at very attractive rates, are reaping the benefits. Most of these bonds mature in a year, or within three years.





ALSO READ: RBI notification excluding NBFCs from gold loan rule will hurt poor women

The disruption in the public market for bonds on the back of redemption pressures in credit risk funds has resulted in a widening of secondary spreads for issuers, said Nachiket Naik, head of corporate lending at Arka Fincap.

“With the absence of investment appetite in public markets, this has resulted in a lot of interest from the private side family office investors, who have been buying these bonds at significantly higher yields,” Naik said.

Experts say interest from private investors stems from the fact that the of India (RBI) and the government have demonstrated their ability in bringing financial stability in the bond market, and infusing liquidity in the Short-term bets of one to three years at high yields are fair game for these investors even after a spate of defaults in recent times.



ALSO READ: NBFCs may see rise in refinancing as RBI allows loan restructuring: Report

A case in point is Dewan Housing, which has seen its bonds trading at 477 per cent yields, according to NSE data. The price of bonds is now at about Rs 20 for a face value of Rs 100. The bonds mature in less than one year. So, if an investor buys these bonds, hoping that the bonds would be repaid back in face value, the returns would be in multiples of investment.

ECL bonds, floated by the Edelweiss Group, were traded at a yield of 25 per cent, whereas Shriram Transport’s December 2024 bonds traded at 15.25 per cent. Even IndusInd Bank is seeing its perpetual Tier-1 bonds trading at 13.8 per cent.

“The risks on perpetual bonds are different from those on normal bonds. As the YES Bank episode showed, if the bank is in stress, it can forego complete payment. IndusInd is not going to be in stress like YES Bank, but all bank perpetual bonds have been hammered by investors after the YES Bank fiasco,” said a banking analyst, with a domestic brokerage, requesting anonymity.





ALSO READ: Street signs: Nifty in bullish territory, HNIs look to break even, and more

To be sure, the spreads have narrowed down substantially as the infused Rs 9.6 trillion of liquidity through various measures.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said during the monetary policy review last week that the measures taken by the central bank have ensured that the spreads of three-year ‘AAA’-rated over government securities (G-secs) have reduced from 276 basis points (bps) on March 26 to 50 bps by end-July. Spreads on ‘AA+’-rated bonds softened from 307 bps to 104 bps, while spreads on ‘AA’ bonds narrowed from 344 bps to 142 bps over the same period. Even for the lowest investment-grade bonds (‘BBB-’), spreads have come down by 125 bps as of July 31.

However, these are mainly primary issuances. Bond dealers say that secondary market trading activities have not revived much, and investors are buying the bonds with the knowledge that they may not be able to sell them profitably in times of need, which may be making way for the yield-chasing private investors.