Home loans grew 76% to Rs 79,043 crore in March quarter, shows data

Home loans sanctioned by finance companies, including housing finance firms, grew 76 per cent to Rs 79,043 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 over Rs 44,907 crore in Q4FY20. Property loans also showed 21.9 per cent expansion at Rs 23,418 cr against Rs 19,207 cr in Q4FY20.
A slew of steps by state governments including reduction in stamp duties drove demand for housing loans. Auto loans showed 28.3 per cent drop in sanctions at Rs 8,646 crore in Q4FY21, from Rs 12,058 crore in Q4FY20. Personal loans were down by 27 per cent at Rs 15,401 cr, from Rs 21,095 crore in Q4fY20.
A significant dip was witnessed in sanctions to the MSME segment in Q4 (represented by long-term loans, unsecured business loans and property loans) compared to FY19 & FY20.
The industry is yet to catch up to the levels reached in Q4FY19, especially in the case of vehicles, CE & MSME loans.
