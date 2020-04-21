ICICI Bank confirms exposure to Singapore-based oil trader Hin Leong

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus impact: Brent crude dives over 7% to lowest since 2003
Crude oil plunges 30% to $30 a barrel; $20 possible going ahead: Analysts
Oil slumps over 4% as traders fret over Coronavirus impact on crude demand
The oil crash
Oil firms float finished fuel products on Arabian Sea as demand slumps
-
India's second largest private lender ICICI Bank on Tuesday confirmed its exposure to the Singapore-based troubled oil trader Hin Leong Trading Pte Ltd (HLT) and said it is taking steps to protect its interest.
"We confirm that the Bank, in the normal course of its business, has exposure to the borrower group in question, is taking due steps to protect its interests, and will appropriately reflect the same in its financial statements, as it would do in respect of all its banking exposures," ICICI said in a stock exchange filing.
The Bank did not elaborate the extent of its exposure and the steps it is taking to protect its interest. Reuters on Monday reported the ICICI Bank has $100 million exposure to the trader.
ALSO READ: US oil futures continue to tread in negative territory, Brent plunges
ICICI Bank is asking for authorities to impound two vessels operated by Ocean Tankers (Pte) Ltd, a unit HLT, an ICICI source said on Monday.
According to a court filing reviewed by Reuters, HLT's founder and director had directed his firm not to disclose hundreds of millions of dollars in losses over several years.
Shares of ICICI Bank fell about 9% on Tuesday.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU