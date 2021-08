ICICI bank files cheating case against Karvy Stock Broking Ltd

A case has been registered against Karvy Stock Broking Ltd promoter C. Parthasarathy and others for allegedly cheating to the tune of Rs 563 crore.

According to a press release issued by the police on Tuesday night, the case was booked under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420, r/w 34 ( cheating) of IPC against the accused. Funds raised by KSBL by pledging shares of its six bankers were transferred to the firm's own bank accounts, and not into Stock Broker Client Account', which is in contravention with the SEBI guidelines, the police said. Further, all pledges on securities were closed without approval and securities were transferred to end clients of KSBL thereby severely impacting security of all lenders including ICICI Bank, it said. The case was transferred to Economic Offences Wing of Cyberabad and a special team was formed for the investigation. Parthasarathy was arrested by the city police here on August 19 on charges of defaulting on a Rs 137 crore loan taken from IndusInd Bank.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)