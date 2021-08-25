ICICI bank files cheating case against Karvy Stock Broking Ltd

-
ALSO READ
Chairman of Karvy Stock Broking arrested for defaulting on bank loan
IIFL Securities begins activation of 1.1 million frozen Karvy accounts
ICICI Bank Q4 preview: Analysts see over 300% PAT rise; asset quality key
We will make haste, but slowly: SBFC Finance founder & CEO Aseem Dhru
Good show by banks but can they sustain it?
-
A case has been registered against Karvy Stock Broking Ltd promoter C. Parthasarathy and others for allegedly cheating ICICI Bank to the tune of Rs 563 crore.
According to a press release issued by the police on Tuesday night, the case was booked under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420, r/w 34 ( cheating) of IPC against the accused. Funds raised by KSBL by pledging shares of its six bankers were transferred to the firm's own bank accounts, and not into Stock Broker Client Account', which is in contravention with the SEBI guidelines, the police said. Further, all pledges on securities were closed without approval and securities were transferred to end clients of KSBL thereby severely impacting security of all lenders including ICICI Bank, it said. The case was transferred to Economic Offences Wing of Cyberabad and a special team was formed for the investigation. Parthasarathy was arrested by the city police here on August 19 on charges of defaulting on a Rs 137 crore loan taken from IndusInd Bank.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU