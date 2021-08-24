FM Nirmala Sitharaman to meet CEOs of public sector banks on Wednesday

-
ALSO READ
Nirmala Sitharaman urges CMs to end police manhandling of bank staff
How Indian Bank-Allahabad Bank amalgamation proved an unlikely success
Funds under MPLADS for 2019-20 cleared: Finance Minister Sitharaman
Govt announces 500,000 free visas, loan guarantee scheme for travel sector
Health, credit, jobs: FM announces 8 measures to revive economy in pandemic
-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will meet heads of public sector banks (PSBs) on Wednesday to review the financial performance of the lenders and progress made by them in supporting the pandemic-hit economy, sources said.
The meeting with MD and CEOs of PSBs assumes significance given the importance of the banking sector in generating demand and boosting consumption.
Recently, the finance minister had said the government is ready to do everything required to revive and support economic growth hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The meeting is expected to take stock of the banking sector and progress on the restructuring 2.0 scheme announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the sources said, adding that banks may be nudged to push loan growth in productive sectors.
The revamped Rs 4.5 lakh crore Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) would also be reviewed during the meeting likely to be held in Mumbai, the sources said.
Besides, the finance minister is expected to take stock of the bad loans or non-performing assets (NPAs) situation, and discuss various recovery measures by banks, they said.
As a result of the government's strategy of recognition, resolution, recapitalisation and reforms, NPAs have shown a declining trend, from Rs 7,39,541 crore on March 31, 2019 to Rs 6,78,317 crore on March 31, 2020 and further to Rs 6,16,616 crore as on March 31, 2021 (provisional data).
At the same time, comprehensive steps were taken to control and to effect recovery in NPAs, which enabled PSBs to recover Rs 5,01,479 crore over the last six financial years, the government informed Parliament recently.
Besides, Sitharaman is expected to declare the results of Ease 3.0 Index for 2020-21, they said, adding that PSBs would be rated on various indexes for the year.
Launched in January 2018, Enhanced Access and Service Excellence (Ease) is the common reform agenda for all public sector banks aimed at institutionalising clean and smart banking.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU