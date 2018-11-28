ICICI Bank plans to up retail loan disbursement in Tamil Nadu to Rs 130 bn

JUST IN
Business Standard

IANS  |  Chennai 

Private sector ICICI Bank Ltd will grow its retail loan by 40 per cent in Tamil Nadu, said a senior official.

Speaking to reporters here, Anup Bagchi, Executive Director, said the company is expecting to grow retail loan disbursement in Tamil Nadu by over 40 per cent to Rs 130 billion this fiscal.

He said the growth will happen across retail loans like consumer, home, agriculture.

This fiscal ICICI Bank plans to grow its disbursement of consumer loans by nearly 50 per cent to Rs 50 billion. The bank will also increase its home loan disbursement by nearly 40 per cent to Rs 37 billion.

Within the home loans portfolio, the bank is focusing on the affordable housing segment and expanding its presence across tier two and three markets.

 
First Published: Wed, November 28 2018. 19:18 IST

