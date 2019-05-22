IL&FS crisis may lead to consolidation in NBFC sector: Fitch Ratings

The debt crisis in has adversely impacted growth of the sector in India and might lead to its consolidation, said a report by on shadow banking.

Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are commonly referred to as the shadow banking sector.

The report comes against the backdrop of the Reserve Bank of India's decision to create a specialised cadre to supervise and regulate the financial sector, including banks and

The Indian shadow banking industry's rapid growth and reliance on short-term funding sources "bubbled over" in 2018, most evident by the default of Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) in September last year, the report said.

Default by IL&FS, it said, translated into higher borrowing costs and reduced market access for other non-bank financial institutions, leading to domestic regulators to re-examine liquidity norms for the sector and prod banks to increase their lending to, and asset purchases from, such entities.

"Fitch believes these dynamics will weigh on growth prospects for the sector and likely lead to industry consolidation," the report said.

The cash-strapped group is sitting on a debt of about Rs 94,000 crore. The management of the company's board has been taken over a government-appointed directors.

Several group companies have defaulted on the payment of interest payment on loans The report also noted that the Indian shadow banking system has grown rapidly over the last decade, with a particular spike in 2017 driven by companies providing asset and home loans and funds investing in infrastructure loans.

Non-bank growth, it added, was fuelled by accommodative funding market following of high-value currency notes in November 2016.