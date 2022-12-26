JUST IN
Why is the RBI Guv worried about cryptocurrencies?
We want to address concentration risk in our home ground: J&K Bank chief
'Our gross NPAs may fall below 8% this FY if there's NARCL resolution'
CBDC more anonymous than traditional e-transactions: IDFC First Bank CEO
Expect 25% slippages from restructured book: South Indian Bank MD & CEO
We're moving away from volatile corporate bulk deposits: RBL Bank MD & CEO
'Not possible to do away with repossession agents': Mahindra Finance MD
Going forward, IOB will be posting very good results: MD & CEO Sengupta
We do much more than just enable payments: PayNearby CEO Anand K Bajaj
Fintechs shadow banks of current time, are fragile: Douglas W Diamond
You are here: Home » Finance Â» Q&A
SBI, Axis, ICICI Bank to go live on 'Rupay Credit card on UPI' by March
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

In current milieu, invest in schemes with shorter duration: Manish Banthia

We believe the RBI will pause rates for a longer period after the rate hikes are over. This is a typical attribute of an economy in mid-cycle; a phase India is in currently, says Manish Banthia

Topics
Reserve Bank of India | ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund | Investment

Abhishek Kumar 

Manish Banthia, Deputy Chief Investment Officer - Fixed Income, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Manish Banthia, Deputy Chief Investment Officer - Fixed Income, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) having shifted its inflation target from 4 per cent to 6 per cent, yields of longer duration funds are not attractive yet, says Manish Banthia, deputy chief investment officer-fixed income, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF). In conversation with Abhishek Kumar, Banthia explains why dynamic bond funds, credit-risk funds, and target maturity funds (TMFs) should be preferred by investors at this point. Edited excerpts:

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Reserve Bank of India

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 06:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.