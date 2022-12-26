In current milieu, invest in schemes with shorter duration: Manish Banthia

With the (RBI) having shifted its inflation target from 4 per cent to 6 per cent, yields of longer duration funds are not attractive yet, says Manish Banthia, deputy chief officer-fixed income, (MF). In conversation with Abhishek Kumar, Banthia explains why dynamic bond funds, credit-risk funds, and target maturity funds (TMFs) should be preferred by investors at this point. Edited excerpts: