India's investment banking activities generated $523 mn in fees in H1CY19

India’s investment banking (i-banking) activities generated $522.9 million in fees during H1CY19 (calendar year), up 10.8 per cent over the same period in the preceding year, and the highest since the record $647.7 million for the first half set in CY17. During this period, debt and capital markets underwriting fees stood at $135.1 million, up 98.3 per cent, while that from equity capital markets touched $103.4 million, a minimal increase of 0.9 per cent.

Syndicated-loan fees were at $150.6 million, up 11 per cent. Completed mergers and acquisitions fees slowed to $133.9 million, down ...