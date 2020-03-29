JUST IN
Keep banking channels up and running; maintain smooth cash withdrawals: FM
Indian Bank launches mobile ATM to help public deal with Covid-19 crisis

Customers of other banks can also use the facility

BS Reporter  |  Chennai 

Indian Bank has launched a mobile ATM initiative to provide services to people at risk of travelling for withdrawal of cash.

A mobile van carrying ATM will be moving around Chennai city and will remain in each place for a specific period, since the outbreak and spread of the Coronavirus is disrupting normal and routine life, said bank officials.

Banking is an essential service during this crisis, because of which all the branches of Indian Bank are functioning to offer basic services to their customers, said the Bank.

Customers of Indian Bank and other banks can use the services of these ATMs.

It has plans to cover five stops for 30-40 minutes each in a day between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The service is availlable in Chennai currently.
First Published: Sun, March 29 2020. 11:41 IST

