Indian Bank launches mobile ATM to help public deal with Covid-19 crisis

-
ALSO READ
A bazooka of liquidity & ventilator for credit: RBI's response to covid-19
Companies offer to help fight Covid-19 will be treated as CSR activity
India coronavirus dispatch: Life lessons from the history of lockdowns
Coronavirus cases update on Saturday: 800 home quarantined in Aurangabad
Coronavirus outbreak: Stock exchanges activate disaster recovery sites
-
Indian Bank has launched a mobile ATM initiative to provide services to people at risk of travelling for withdrawal of cash.
A mobile van carrying ATM will be moving around Chennai city and will remain in each place for a specific period, since the outbreak and spread of the Coronavirus is disrupting normal and routine life, said bank officials.
Banking is an essential service during this crisis, because of which all the branches of Indian Bank are functioning to offer basic services to their customers, said the Bank.
Customers of Indian Bank and other banks can use the services of these ATMs.
It has plans to cover five stops for 30-40 minutes each in a day between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The service is availlable in Chennai currently.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU