ESAF Bank, V-Guard partners to finance solar rooftop power systems
Business Standard

Indian Banks Association considers 5-day work week for bank employees

If the proposal gets IBA's nod, it will be sent to the finance ministry and subsequently to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) for approval

Bank employees | Banks | Indian Banks Association

Manojit Saha  |  Mumbai 

The bank unions, at the onset of the pandemic, had first demanded for a five-day work week, which was subsequently rejected by the IBA

The Indian Banks Association (IBA) is said to be considering bank unions’ demand for a five-day work week, sources aware of the development said. But the working hours could be increased by 50 minutes each day to compensate for the lost hours.

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 22:13 IST

