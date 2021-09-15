Indian Banks' Association to steer 'EASE reforms' in public sector banks

-
ALSO READ
Oil companies now have 1,607 door-to-door fuel pumps: Petroleum Ministry
BS-Seema Nazareth Award: NK Singh calls for Parliament, GST, health reforms
Ease vs cost of doing business in India
States oppose Electricity Bill as Centre pushes reforms in power sector
Privatisation of two public sector banks on meeting agenda next week
-
Indian Banks' Association (IBA) will oversee Enhanced Access and Service Excellence (EASE) reforms in public sector banks along with “door step banking” services. Till now the work being done jointly by consultancy firm Bonston Consultancy Group (BCG) and banking industry lobby group IBA.
EASE agenda is aimed at institutionalising clean and smart banking. Its fourth edition – EASE 4.0 - was flagged-off by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman last month. The first edition — EASE 1.0 -- was launched in January 2018. EASE 3.0, unveiled in February 2020, aimed at enhancing the ease of banking across all customer experiences, employing analytics, technology, and alternate data.
IBA has also taken up the reformation of the corporate lending system, dealing with issues like syndicate lending & multiple financing.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU