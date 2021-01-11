Indian banks' bad loans may rise significantly: Financial stability report

-
ALSO READ
Pvt banks report healthy deposit accretions, sluggish advances growth in Q3
Indian banks' loans rose 6.1% in two weeks to Dec 18, shows RBI data
RBL Bank: Worst may be over, but near-term asset quality pressures seen
Diversification, deposit growth put IDFC First ahead of Bandhan Bank
Centre may have no stake in public sector banks after privatisation
-
Indian banks may see bad loans double despite signs of an improvement in the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, a report from the Financial Stability and Development Council said on Monday.
The gross Non-Performing Assets of banks may increase from 7.5% in September 2020 to 14.8% under a severe stress scenario. Even under a baseline scenario it may rise to 13.5% by September 2021, the council said.
"It is assessed that the worst is behind us, though the recovery path remains uncertain," the council's Financial Stability Report released by the Reserve Bank of India said.
The council is an umbrella group of regulators and releases the FSR report twice yearly to give a detailed overview on the health of the Indian financial system.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said in his foreword to the report that maintaining the financial health of banks remained a priority and that lenders must look at raising capital and altering their business models to sustain future expansion.
The report also highlighted the challenges to the banks' capital positions and said four lenders might fail to meet the capital requirement by September under a baseline scenario and could rise to nine banks in a severe stress scenario.
The central bank did not give the names of the lenders it was concerned about nor elaborate on the different scenarios.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU