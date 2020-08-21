Indian PSBs face fresh capital shortages as coronavirus bites: Moody's

-
ALSO READ
MSME sector's bad loan ratio at 12.5% as of January, shows report
PSBs lead in disbursing loans to MSMEs under credit guarantee scheme
Widen MSME scheme ambit: Private lenders to FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Covid-19 crisis: Slippages may jump to Rs 5.5 trillion, says India Ratings
Stimulus 2.0: Banks will monitor solvency, guarantees cool credit risk fear
-
With already weak capital buffers, public sector banks in India will need external capital injection of Rs 1.9-2.1 trillion over next two years to restore loss absorption capacity, according to Moody’s.
The most likely source of capital to plug these capital shortfalls is the government, despite its completion of a large recapitalisation just a few months ago.
Uncertainty surrounding India's economic recovery and the ongoing clean-up of balance sheets are making it difficult for banks to raise equity capital from markets, rating agency said in a statement.
ALSO READ: Cut stake in top public sector banks to 51% in 12-18 months: RBI to govt
Alka Anbarasu, Vice President and Senior Credit Officer, Moody’s, said PSBs dominate India's banking system, meaning any failure could jeopardise financial stability.
The sharp slowdown in India's economic growth, exacerbated by the coronavirus outbreak, will hurt public sector banks' (PSBs) asset quality and drive up credit costs. The Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) ratio will rise to 14.5 per cent by March 2022 from 11 per cent as of March 2020.
ALSO READ: Centre may empower public sector banks to induct non-executive directors
Moody's expects retail and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) will lead a rise in NPLs, delaying the ongoing clean-up of legacy corporate NPLs.
The banks will require approximately Rs one trillion to build loan-loss provisions to about 70 per cent of NPLs, and a similar amount to grow loans 8-10 per cent annually – faster than the four per cent recorded in fiscal 2020 and supporting economic expansion.
ALSO READ: The way forward for public sector banks
Moody's base case assumes a sharp contraction in the Indian economy in fiscal 2021, before returning to modest growth in fiscal 2021. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, the economy had already been growing at its slowest pace in six years, it added.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU