IndusInd Bank appoints Vikas Muttoo as COO of Bharat Financial Inclusion

Private sector lender has appointed Vikas Muttoo as the chief operating officer (COO) and head member services of its subsidiary Bharat Financial Inclusion (BFIL).

Muttoo is a veteran banker with over two and a half decades of experience across the banking sector.

Prior to being appointed as the COO of Bharat Financial Inclusion, Muttoo he was heading the microfinance business of RBL Bank. Previously, he has worked with ANZ Grindlays, Standard Chartered, ABN Amro, and RBS.