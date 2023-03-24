JUST IN
IndusInd Bank appoints Vikas Muttoo as COO of Bharat Financial Inclusion
Deutsche Bank shares slump as another major bank comes into spotlight
RBI to hold five-day variable rate repo auction worth Rs 75k cr on March 24
Canara Bank sells stake in Russian joint venture to SBI for Rs 121 crore
Finance ministry asks public sector banks to share bond portfolio data
FM Sitharaman to review PSBs performance Sat amid financial crisis in West
Rate transmission better in easing cycle than tightening period
Surge in bank credit offtake leads to three-fold jump in CD issuance
Fixed deposit interest rates to go up again? RBI hits at another hike
What are AT1 bonds, and why are Credit Suisse's worth $17 bn now wiped out?
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
RBI central board reviews economic situation, global developments
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

IndusInd Bank appoints Vikas Muttoo as COO of Bharat Financial Inclusion

A veteran banker with two and a half decades of experience in the banking sector, he was earlier heading the microfinance business of RBL Bank

Topics
IndusInd Bank

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

indusind bank

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank has appointed Vikas Muttoo as the chief operating officer (COO) and head member services of its subsidiary Bharat Financial Inclusion (BFIL).

Muttoo is a veteran banker with over two and a half decades of experience across the banking sector.

Prior to being appointed as the COO of Bharat Financial Inclusion, Muttoo he was heading the microfinance business of RBL Bank. Previously, he has worked with ANZ Grindlays, Standard Chartered, ABN Amro, and RBS.

.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on IndusInd Bank

First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 19:19 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.