Future Enterprises admitted for insolvency, NCLT appoints interim RP
Business Standard

Industry's share of non-food bank credit hits record low of 26.6%

Industry accounted for just 10% of fresh bank credit in April-Jan period of FY23, while personal loans got 43%

Topics
non-food credit | RBI | Credit

Krishna Kant  |  Mumbai 

Bank

The deceleration of bank credit to industry and the manufacturing sector in the second half of 2022-23 has caused industry's share in total bank credit to reach a record low of 26.6 per cent at the end of this January. The share was 28.6 per cent at the end of March 2022 and 45.8 per cent ten years ago, at the end of March 2013, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (see adjoining charts).

First Published: Wed, March 08 2023. 19:49 IST

`
