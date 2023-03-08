Industry's share of non-food bank credit hits record low of 26.6%

The deceleration of bank to industry and the manufacturing sector in the second half of 2022-23 has caused industry's share in total bank to reach a record low of 26.6 per cent at the end of this January. The share was 28.6 per cent at the end of March 2022 and 45.8 per cent ten years ago, at the end of March 2013, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (see adjoining charts).