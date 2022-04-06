Instant App-based loan fraud: ED summons senior executives of Google

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday summoned senior executives of Google and sought a detailed list of micro-lending apps operational in the country, as part of its ongoing investigation into instant app-based loan frauds. “Executives at Google, Hyderabad, were called today to provide a list of all such mobile apps in order to verify them through the Google Play Store,” said a person in the know.

The agency’s Hyderabad office is probing 38 non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and over 300 fintech firms under the anti-money laundering law for providing ...