Instant App-based loan fraud: ED summons senior executives of Google

The agency's Hyderabad office is probing 38 non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and over 300 fintech firms under the anti-money laundering law

Topics
NBFCs | NBFC loans | fraud

Shrimi Choudhary  |  New Delhi 

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday summoned senior executives of Google and sought a detailed list of micro-lending apps operational in the country, as part of its ongoing investigation into instant app-based loan frauds. “Executives at Google, Hyderabad, were called today to provide a list of all such mobile apps in order to verify them through the Google Play Store,” said a person in the know.

The agency’s Hyderabad office is probing 38 non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and over 300 fintech firms under the anti-money laundering law for providing ...

First Published: Wed, April 06 2022. 06:08 IST

