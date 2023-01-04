JUST IN
Business Standard

Irdai to allow insurers to auto renew FRN of cross border reinsurers

Move aimed at improving ease of doing business; reinsurers must first meet regulator's criteria for obtaining renewal, which would be available FY24 onwards

Topics
IRDAI | Insurers | Reinsurance

Subrata Panda  |  Mumbai 

IRDAI
This is in line with the regulatorsâ€™ vision to provide ease of doing business to insurers and reinsurers so as to facilitate the development of the insurance industry in the country.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has decided to consider allowing domestic insurance firm to auto renew the file reference number (FRN) of cross-border reinsurers (CBRs), provided that the CBRs meet the criteria laid down by the regulator for obtaining such a renewal. Currently, FRNs are allotted by the insurance regulator on an annual basis.

Read our full coverage on IRDAI

First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 14:57 IST

