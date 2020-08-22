Kamath panel races against time to meet Sept 6 deadline amid Covid-19

The Kamath panel constituted by the Reserve Bank of India to advise on debt restructuring of corporate borrowers facing stress due to the pandemic is racing against time to meet the September 6 deadline. Senior bankers working closely with the committee said all panel members are on board and are actively participating in deliberations.

Several meetings have already been held and on quite a few days, they are meeting informally for even three-four times in a day. At least one member — Diwakar Gupta — will join the committee after completion of his tenure at Asian ...