Kamath panel to submit recommendations on debt restructuring today

The Kamath panel will submit its recommendations to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Saturday.
The panel was formed to advise the RBI on the debt restructuring of corporate borrowers facing stress due to the pandemic.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had said that the guidelines based on the recommendations would be out by September 6.
