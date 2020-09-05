JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

S Krishnan takes charge as MD & CEO of state-owned Punjab & Sind Bank
Business Standard

Kamath panel to submit recommendations on debt restructuring today

The panel was formed to advise the RBI on the debt restructuring of corporate borrowers facing stress due to the pandemic.

Topics
K V Kamath | Reserve Bank of India | debt restructuring scheme

Business Standard  |  New Delhi 

debt restructuring, loans, recast, moratorium
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had said that the guidelines based on the recommendations would be out by September 6

The Kamath panel will submit its recommendations to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Saturday.

The panel was formed to advise the RBI on the debt restructuring of corporate borrowers facing stress due to the pandemic.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had said that the guidelines based on the recommendations would be out by September 6.
First Published: Sat, September 05 2020. 04:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU