Karur Vysya Bank's intention is to grow granular: MD & CEO R Ramesh Babu

Century-old never chased growth like some of the high street banks of Mumbai. Still, it managed to draw investor attention. R Ramesh Babu, managing director (MD) & chief executive officer (CEO) of the old-generation private bank, said he is confident that it will improve its market share with the momentum gained in recent years, in an interview with Manojit Saha.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.