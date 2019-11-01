Karur Vysya Bank's Sept quarter PBT declines 55% to Rs 66 cr, NPAs rise

has registered a decline of 55.5 per cent in profit before tax for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, at Rs 65.99 crore, as compared to Rs 148.25 crore during same period last year.



Total income grew 11.2 per cent to Rs 1,815.24 crore during the quarter, from Rs 1,632.50 crore in the same period of previous year.



Gross (NPA) as a percentage of gross advances grew to 8.89 per cent during the quarter from last year's 7.70 per cent. Net NPA to advances grew to 4.50 per cent from 4.41 per cent during same period last year. Provision coverage ratio is 61.82 per cent.



Total business increased to Rs 111,601 crore as on September 30, 2019, up 5 per cent y-o-y.