Business Standard

Karur Vysya Bank's total business crosses Rs 1.25 trn

While the total deposits of the bank stood at Rs 68,676 cr as on March 31, the total advances was at Rs 58,086 cr, aggregating a total business of Rs 1.26 trn

Topics
Karur Vysya Bank | bank deposits

BS Reporter  |  Chennai 
Karur Vysya Bank
Karur Vysya Bank

Karur Vysya Bank announced on Tuesday that the bank has crossed a milestone business figure of Rs 1.25 trillion. Total business constitutes the total deposits and advances of the bank.

While the total deposits of the bank stood at Rs 68,676 crore as on March 31, the total advances was at Rs 58,086 crore, aggregating a total business of Rs 1.26 trillion.

“Our approach is to offer our customers, need-specific, financial products / services by providing tailor-made solutions and a positive customer experience through delivery of quick and efficient services,” said Ramesh Babu, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank.

Karur Vysya Bank was started in the year 1916 and today has a gamut of financial services, all under one roof, and service millions of customers across India. The bank innovates consistently to deliver value to its customers. The bank had a branch network of 789, ATM network of 1,639 and 584 Recycler / Cash Deposit Machines across India.

First Published: Tue, April 05 2022. 15:45 IST

