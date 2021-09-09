Kotak Mahindra Bank cuts home loan interest rate by 15 bps to 6.5%

-
Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank has reduced its home loan rates by 15 basis points (bps) ahead of the festive season. The rates will start at 6.5 per cent beginning September 10, making it perhaps one of the lowest home loan rates in the country in over a decade.
The rate of 6.5 per cent will be valid for two months (September 10-November 8) as the bank is looking to attract more and more customers by offering competitive rates in the space.
The bank has said that rates for both, fresh home loans and balance transfers wil now start at 6.5 per cent a year. This special rate is available across all loans amounts and is linked to a borrower’s credit profile.
The lender has been reducing its home loan rates gradually over the past few months to gain a sizeable market share in the home loan segment. Last October, the bank was offering home loans starting at 6.9 per cent, which it reduced by 15 bps to 6.75 per cent in November, and followed it up with another 10 bps reduction in March, to 6.65 per cent. And, now, it has again reduced it by 15 bps to tap into the loan demand ahead of the festive season.
The bank said the demand for home loans has grown as consumers have realised the importance of owning one’s own home. Also, corrections in property prices, attractive offers, and low rates have propelled the demand for such loans.
Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant shareholding in Business Standard
