AT1 bond issuances likely to fall to around Rs 200 bn in FY2023: Icra
Business Standard

LIC Housing Finance hikes prime lending rate by 50 basis point to 8%

LIC Housing Finance increased its Prime Lending Rate by 50 basis points. With this the new interest rates on home loans will now start from 8 per cent as against 7.50 per cent earlier.

IANS  |  Mumbai 

LIC Housing Finance increased its Prime Lending Rate by 50 basis points on Monday. With this the new interest rates on home loans will now start from 8 per cent as against 7.50 per cent earlier.

The new rates will be effective from Monday.

The move was inline with the central bank, which hiked repo rate by 50 basis points in the recent monetary policy to tame inflation that is hovering above the upper tolerance band for consecutive months.

"As expected, the RBI's decision to hike the repo rate by 50 basis points on 5th August was well measured and abreast with the global economic trend. The hike in repo rate has caused some minimum fluctuation in the EMIs or the tenure on the home loans but demand for housing will remain robust. Hence, the interest rate hike of LIC HFL is in line with the market scenario," said Y. Viswanatha Gowd, MD & CEO.

First Published: Mon, August 22 2022. 14:27 IST

