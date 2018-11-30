LIC pays govt Rs 24 billion as dividend from its Rs 48-billion surplus

-
LIC Chairman V.K. Sharma on Friday handed over a cheque of Rs 24.3 billion as dividend for financial year 2017-18 to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
Speaking to reporters here after meeting the Finance Minister, Sharma said that state-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) recorded a surplus of Rs 484.44 billion during the the last fiscal 2017-18.
He said that LIC would also infuse Rs 150-200 billion into the loss-making IDBI Bank struggling with accumulated bad loans.
LIC received cabinet approval earlier this year to buy 51 per cent stake in state-run IDBI, which will make the government a minority shareholder in the bank.
