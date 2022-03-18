Life insurers eye double-digit growth as Covid-19 pandemic pain eases

The life insurance sector has witnessed a couple of turbulent years ever since the pandemic began, with growth rates plummeting the first year because of supply-side issues, and just when they were stabilising from the initial impact of Covid, the second wave hit insurers hard as a flurry of death claims ate into their profitability.

After the second wave of the pandemic, growth for the sector has picked up, with the easing of supply-side issues; the industry looks set to register double-digit growth in FY22. The new business premia (NBP) of the industry have grown at 8.43 per cent in ...