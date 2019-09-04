Link all new floating-rate home, auto loans to repo from Oct: RBI to banks

-
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday asked banks to link all new floating-rate loans for housing, auto and MSEs to repo from October 1.
The apex bank also said that the interest rate under external benchmark, like repo, should be reset at least once in 3 months.
