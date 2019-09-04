JUST IN
Link all new floating-rate home, auto loans to repo from Oct: RBI to banks

BS Web Team 

RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday asked banks to link all new floating-rate loans for housing, auto and MSEs to repo from October 1.

The apex bank also said that the interest rate under external benchmark, like repo, should be reset at least once in 3 months.
First Published: Wed, September 04 2019. 19:46 IST

