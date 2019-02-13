How top bankers left cushy jobs to become entrepreneurs

In July 2010, Vishwavir Ahuja, who had spent his entire professional life at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch — a decade of it in the biggest sea-facing room on the 16th floor of Express Towers in Mumbai — went over to helm the 64-year old Kolhapur-based Ratnakar Bank (RBL). “Out went the memberships of Taj Chambers, Oberoi Belvedere and the gymkhanas,” says Ahuja, who had, until then, inhaled only the rarefied air in the higher echelons of India Inc.

The family moved into a three-bedroom pad on Peddar Road — a comedown of sorts from the five-bedroom ...