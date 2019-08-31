Meet Bimal Jalan, the go-to advisor across the political spectrum

In 2007, Bimal Jalan had written a commentary of what he saw in Parliament.

It was a period of bitter divisions in both Houses and the former Reserve Bank governor bluntly expressed his shock as the Rajya Sabha, in the midst of utter pandemonium, pass in a jiffy hundreds of “papers including annual reports of public sector organisations, outcome and performance budgets, action-taken reports, and notifications issued by various departments by a dozen ministers”. These comments on this dereliction of parliamentary duty were captured in his book Indian Politics: A View from ...