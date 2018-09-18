Merger of banks: Synergy benefit relevant in Gujarat, says Dena Bank ED

Ramesh Singh, Executive Director, Dena Bank, tells Abhijit Lele that the merger is a pragmatic proposition and the integration process is expected to be hassle-free. Edited excerpts: What does merger move means for customers and the employees? It is a pragmatic proposition by the Government of India. Employees’ interest will not be harmed.

There will be systematic communication to help understand entire process. Business Synergies will be maintained. This is more relevant in Gujarat where Dena and BoB have strong presence. Would technology, a key aspect inmerger, pose ...