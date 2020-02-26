Merger of public sector banks on schedule, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Minister on Wednesday reiterated that the consolidation of 10 state-owned is “on the course” and will take place according to the schedule set by the government.

Her comments come even as the Union Cabinet didn’t take up an important notification, which is supposed to be issued by the ministry, to take the process of the bank amalgamation forward.

“There are no uncertainties about I am also conscious about the extra work related to the core banking that I have asked bankers to do. But on merger, we are going as per the schedule. There are no uncertainties and I am on course. There needn’t be any speculation,” Sitharaman said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

However, in the meeting with the PSB brass, Sitharaman didn’t discuss the amalgamation process, a banker said. “Meeting April 1 deadline looks difficult from here on,” a chief executive officer of a PSB said, requesting anonymity.

The government’s notification related to the amalgamation scheme has been delayed, sparking concern among the boards of about a possible delay in the merger process, which was supposed to take place by April 1, 2020 — the beginning of the next financial year.

Business Standard reported on February 15 that the Union government was treading cautiously on the merger of PSBs, even though the deadline to merge the balance sheets of these lenders was over a month away i.e. April 1, 2020. A senior government official said Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted to see the “outcome of the amalgamation of Bank of Baroda (BoB)” before taking a final call on the merger of the 10 PSBs. The ministry is likely to give a presentation to the prime minister soon before a final decision is taken.

In the past few days, the government has asked to give their plans for raising capital through the equity and bond markets, among other parameters following the completion of the merger process.

In the case of BoB, the process of finalising the swap ratio, for the integration of market stocks, took 49 days after the government’s notification came out. A senior finance ministry official said that the government may go for shorter timelines in terms of receiving public grievances on the swap ratio of banks.

On their part, banks have finalised the swap ratio for the merger of the market stocks. “But without a notification, it cannot be announced,” another chief executive of a PSB said.

On August 30 last year, Sitharaman had announced the biggest merger exercise of PSBs. Punjab National Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, and United Bank of India were supposed to combine to form the nation’s second-largest lender. Canara Bank was to take over Syndicate Bank; Union Bank of India is planned to be amalgamated with Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank; and Indian Bank was to be merged with Allahabad Bank.